Limerick groups and organisations awarded €271k in Covid Stability funding

ELEVEN voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises in Limerick will receive an €271,174 in financial support through the Covid-19 Stability Fund.

Details of the latest round of funding was jointly announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys; Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath and Minister-of-State with special responsibility for Charities and Community Development, Joe O’Brien.

"Sixteen months since the start of the pandemic, hundreds of charities and other organisations across the State continue to provide critical services to vulnerable people and communities. Through the Covid-19 Stability Fund, Government has provided financial supports to so many of these organisations in recognition of the critical role they play," said Minister Humpreys.

Minister McGrath commented: "Covid-19 has brought challenges to these organisations, particularly with their cash flow and the practicalities of keeping their doors open. This funding is a vital lifeline to stabilise the position of many of these social enterprises and help those who give so selflessly of their time to continue with their good work."

The Limerick organisations and group to benefit are: St Gabriel's School (€100,000); Dromcollogher and District Respite Care Centre (€40,671); Limerick City Build (€29,440); Children's Grief Centre (€23,425); Caherconlish/Caherline Community Council (€22,107); Indira Initiative (€20,000); Clare's Wish Foundation (€12,803); Hope for People with Autism (€12,500); Dromcollogher Community Hall (€5,617); Newcastle West & District Community Centre (€2,611); and Athlacca Community Hall (€2,000).

Limerick TD, Kieran O'Donnell has welcomed the allocation of funding to the Limerick-based groups and organisations.

“I am delighted to see this further Covid-19 Stability Funding of €271,174 being allocated to eleven organisations in Limerick, who provide such valuable care and service to the people in their communities- particularly in these Covid times. This funding will help these community and voluntary organisations and charities to continue to contribute in these difficult times and I commend them for all the incredible work they do for their communities," he said.