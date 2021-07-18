A1 for Limerick students in business and photography!

KEMMY Business School at the University of Limerick, couldn’t hold their annual ceremony honouring Business Studies students in the Mid-West so they asked them to send in their own photographs with their awards.

A virtual event was organised to celebrate the 105 students who obtained a distinction (90-100%) in Junior Cycle Business Studies in 2019.

They received certificates of achievement from the Kemmy Business School. The event, held in association with the Business Studies Teachers Association of Ireland (BSTAI), celebrates and recognises excellence in Junior Cycle Business Studies.

Following the awards ceremony, the Kemmy Business School ran a social media photograph competition asking awardees to submit photographs of themselves with their awards.

So enthused by the effort of applicants were the committee that it was decided to expand their prize pool to the 10 best photographs. Limerick students were well represented with three in the top 10 – Ronan Griffin, Ardscoil Ris; Christian Oggel, Villiers; Ciara Slattery, Scoil Pol, Kilfinane.

In welcoming the students to the virtual ceremony, Professor Philip O’Regan, former Dean, Kemmy Business School, said: “We are delighted to recognise this fantastic achievement of our young awardees – the region’s top Business Studies students in the Junior Certificate 2019. I congratulate all on their wonderful achievement and would also like to pay tribute to the commitment and dedication of their teachers in helping the students achieve such excellence”.

The guest speaker was Hurler of the Year 2020 Gearoid Hegarty, who is a Kemmy Business School alumnus. Gearoid spoke about his own journey, on and off the pitch, and congratulated all the recipients on their amazing achievement.

Olivia Cumiskey, chairperson, Limerick/Clare branch of the BSTAI thanked the Kemmy Business School for organising the event and thanked the teachers who supported their students behind the scenes, and in front of the class, which led in part to their achievement.

Margaret McDonnell, honorary national president, BSTAI, said: “In 2019 36,268 students sat the Junior Cycle Business Studies Exam and only 1.8% of those achieved the distinction, getting over 90% of an overall grade, so this is a fantastic result”.

Kemmy Business School is one of Ireland’s leading business schools. Recent years has seen a significant increase in demand for the school’s undergraduate programmes.