Road closure in north Cork town following building collapse

The partial building collapse in Mitchelstown
LIMERICK shoppers who frequent Mitchelstown are advised that there is a road closure this Thursday following a partial building collapse on the town's Main Street.
A spokesperson for Cork County Council said the road is currently closed to continue structural assessment of the property(s) in question.
"The building owner has engaged the services of a demolition company to make safe all structures in the vicinity.
"It is expected that the road will be open to through traffic from around 4pm this evening with a short single lane closure in place using a ‘yield’ traffic management system," said the spokesperson.
Emergency services and council staff responded to the incident on Main Street, Mitchelstown on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
Cork County Council requested the attendance of a specialist structural engineer to assess and advise. They engaged with emergency personnel to ensure public safety is safeguarded.
