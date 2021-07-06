Significant 'medieval find' during Limerick construction works

COUNCIL has said it is looking at ways to showcase a significant medieval find turned up as a result of a housing development.

What is believed to be a gateway to the old city which may date back to the 12th century has been uncovered as part of works on a site at St Anne’s Court at the junction of Island Road and Athlunkard Street.

Councillor John Costelloe, who lives in Nicholas Street, has urged the local authority to use “all its powers to resurrect the site and expose it.”

A spokesperson for the council confirmed the wall lies just below ground level, and said its presence will inform the final design of the affordable housing development opposite St Mary’s Catholic church.

“The plans are to preserve the wall in situ and ensure a suitable buffer around the remains,” a council spokesperson added.

Local activist Fionn Coughlan wants to see the potential gateway incorporated into a loop walk covering the old access points to the city.

“The new development plan of Limerick Council was published recently, and it includes a section concerning the walls of Limerick and preserving them. Only last week, we were officially launched as the gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way. It's a great coincidence we've discovered a gateway right here in the middle of historic King's Island,” he said.

Cllr Costelloe says the find deserves “international recognition as one of the walled areas of Limerick and one of the original entrances into our ancient city going back to 1500 or thereabouts.”

Walking past that patch of land almost every day, the northside councillor said he never realised he was on “hallowed ground!”

“I'm very excited by the whole prospect. It's fantastic for the area. The public are delighted,” he said.

A council spokesperson said: “Part of the medieval city of Limerick was located in this area, most significantly the city defences, as the city wall survives above ground beyond the site boundaries. As such archaeological finds are to be expected, council carried out advanced archaeological testing to pinpoint the location of the city walls and establish below ground remains.”