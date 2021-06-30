BREAKING: Emergency services at serious road crash in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious road collision in County Limerick this Wednesday afternoon.

It occurred near the Annacotty Business Park. AA Roadwatch reports that the Annacotty / Murroe Road (R506) is closed. Diversions are in place.

Gardai, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance personnel all rushed to the scene. Firefighters were called just after 2pm with three appliances attending. One remains at the scene. 

More to follow...

