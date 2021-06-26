Limerick college to host accounting technician class

LIMERICK students are being encouraged to apply for a national accounting technician apprenticeship programme at the Limerick College of Further Education.

And local employers have been encouraged to sign up for the scheme to avail of a government annual base grant per-registered apprentice from early 2022.

The Accounting Technicians Ireland Apprenticeship is a funded, work-based learning programme in which locally-placed apprentices earn at least €19,890 a-year.

Applications for the apprenticeship, which will also be based at colleges in Cork, Galway, Dublin, Monaghan, Wicklow and Waterford, are now open.

Accounting Technicians Ireland, whose apprenticeship programme has been the source of over 456 jobs, has embraced blended learning.

The initiative allows students to spend four days a week working, often online with the agreement of the employer since the pandemic, and one day a week studying.

School leavers, Leaving Cert students, career changers and mature learners can all apply for the programme.

It provides a real alternative for school leavers who prefer practical training to a full-time college programme, or those who embarked on a college course and found it did not suit them.

For more details, visit accountingtechniciansireland.ie

It’s anticipated 125 jobs around the country are going to be created as a result.