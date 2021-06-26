Limerick woman appointed as 'brand guardian' at design firm

Appointment: Aoife O'Dwyer
NEWCASTLE West woman Aoife O’Dwyer has been appointed the creative director at design firm Each&Other.
Ms O’Dwyer will have responsibility for leading the Dublin-based agency’s design and visual direction of projects.
She will also support her colleagues through various other aspects of web site development.
Each&Other bosses have described her as being its “brand guardian”, with her aim to help its clients express their “branding, voice, personality offering and value clearly across digital.”
Ms O’Dwyer has over 10 years of industry experience and is a subject matter expert in digital visual and user interface design.
Her focus is on leading the visual design direction of projects from concept through to final outputs and making sure the team delivers to the highest standards and quality throughout.
Prior to taking up this position, she was senior visual designer at Each&Other.
