Limerick woman appointed as 'brand guardian' at design firm

Limerick woman appointed as 'brand guardian' at design firm

Appointment: Aoife O'Dwyer

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

NEWCASTLE West woman Aoife O’Dwyer has been appointed the creative director at design firm Each&Other.

Ms O’Dwyer will have responsibility for leading the Dublin-based agency’s design and visual direction of projects.​

She will also support her colleagues through various other aspects of web site development.

Each&Other bosses have described her as being its “brand guardian”, with her aim to help its clients express their “branding, voice, personality offering and value clearly across digital.”

Ms O’Dwyer has over 10 years of industry experience and is a subject matter expert in digital visual and user interface design.

Her focus is on leading the visual design direction of projects from concept through to final outputs and making sure the team delivers to the highest standards and quality throughout.

Prior to taking up this position, she was senior visual designer at Each&Other.

Arrival of US tech firm to Limerick town is ‘biggest thing to happen for 30 years'

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie