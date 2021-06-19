Top influencer left 'speechless' when husband organises 'biggest surprise of my life' in County Limerick

BUSINESSWOMAN and high-profile influencer Pippa O’Connor Ormond was left speechless when her husband organised “the biggest surprise of my life” in County Limerick to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Television presenter Brian Ormond surprised his wife with another walk down the aisle having arranged for a renewal of their wedding vows in the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare on Friday evening.

The high-profile couple, who between them have close to half a million followers on the picture sharing platform Instagram, shared a series of photographs and videos with their followers this Saturday.

“I’m still lost for words after last night. I had absolutely no idea,” penned mother-of-two Pippa in a message with the posts. “I burst into tears when the church doors opened and I realised what was happening.. so full of love and emotion and just so grateful ..love you @brianormondtv #vowrenewal #10yearsmarried”.

The influencer stunned in a multi-coloured patterned Zimmermann mini-dress with blue heels and carried a bouquet of white peonies. Brian, meanwhile, kept it smart-casual with an open collar shirt, blue blazer, navy trousers and navy trainers.

“Today was such a special day celebrating 10 years of marriage. It had everything, a trip down memory lane with lots of laughter & some tears. I even got to fully surprise you with another walk up the aisle to renew our vows,” wrote Brian on his Instagram account.



“I’m so blessed to have you @pipsy_pie. We have a beautiful family, a beautiful home and an amazing relationship. Thank you for being the better half of me. I love you with all my heart. Thank you for loving me.”



One of the first to show her delight at the news was influencer Louise Cooney from Dooradoyle in Limerick who left the message: “Awh that’s so lovely! Congrats guys!”

The church aisle in Adare was beautifully decorated with white flower petals and aisle candles.

Singer Róisín O provided the music, singing a number of songs including Songbird.

Pippa and Brian who have two boys Louis, 5, and Ollie, 8, enjoyed Saturday in Adare Manor where they are staying.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 in St Patrick’s Church just outside Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, followed by a reception at the Ritz-Carlton in Powerscourt.