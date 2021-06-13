BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Saturday June, the department of health are reporting 315* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
There are 22 people currently in ICU, while 62 are in hospital.
Meanwhile Public Health Mid-West are reminding the people of Limerick that additional walk-in/drive-thru test centres for Limerick this weekend are at
Fitzgerald Park, Kilmallock - Fri 11am to 7pm
Moyross Health Centre - Sat & Sun 11am to 7pm
Please bring valid i.d with you
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
