BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Saturday June, the department of health are reporting 315* confirmed cases of #COVID19.

There are 22 people currently in ICU, while 62 are in hospital.

Meanwhile Public Health Mid-West are reminding the people of Limerick that additional walk-in/drive-thru test centres for Limerick this weekend are at

Fitzgerald Park, Kilmallock - Fri 11am to 7pm

Moyross Health Centre - Sat & Sun 11am to 7pm

Please bring valid i.d with you

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.