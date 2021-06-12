Bingo's back in Limerick town following false start

KILMALLOCK Bingo is back this Sunday, June 13 after a previous date last month was unlucky for all players.

Due to a complaint from one member in the locality, Kilmallock Community Council were advised to cancel a planned bingo event on May 23.

But now they have all their ducks in a row for tomorrow evening. It was originally planned to start at 2pm in Kilmallock Mart’s grounds. However, due to the sweltering hot forecast, the organisers have pushed it back to 6pm.

Tony Dowling, chairperson of Kilmallock Community Council, said they were obviously disappointed when they had to cancel last time but “we will always follow garda and government guidelines to protect and ensure the safety of our players”.

“There were a lot of people who were ringing, emailing, direct messaging on social media channels following the cancellation, displaying their dissatisfaction as it was their only social outlet but we assured them we would be back as soon as we could once we had the sufficient approval.

“We above anybody want people to have a great day and have something ‘normal’ to look forward to but most of all for everybody to be safe while with us. To win money is the bonus!” smiled Tony.

This Sunday’s bingo will have a very special extra game for a very special committee member.

“It will be for our friend Anna O’Flaherty who left us too soon earlier this year. Anna’s family would like funds raised from this to go to Milford Hospice and Mid-Western Cancer Centre at UHL. They wanted to thank them for the care they gave to Anna and how much support they as a family received from them too.

“We have received calls from Fogarty's Life Pharmacy, Ahern’s Nursery and a member of the community who have offered prizes on the day. There is wonderful community spirit here,” said Tony.