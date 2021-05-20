Limerick councillors 'disappointed' that drive-in bingo is cancelled after complaint

BINGO players looking forward to a drive-in event in Kilmallock on Sunday have seen number 13 come out of the barrel - "unlucky for some".

Kilmallock Community Council were due to host the bingo afternoon in the mart's giant car-park.

However, this Thursday they put up a post on their Facebook page which reads: "Due to a complaint from one member of the community we have been advised to cancel this Sunday’s bingo.

"We are very sorry to disappoint our loyal followers but this is outside our control. WE WILL BE BACK!!! such a pity."

Local councillors, PJ Carey and Mike Donegan both told the Leader of their "disappointment" at the news.

Cllr PJ Carey said bingo being back was "the talk of the town".

"For it to be cancelled due to one person is scandalous. It is a voluntary organisation and their drive-in bingo events are superbly organised. Everybody must stay in their cars and all the guidelines are obeyed.

"They were having an extra game for a very popular deceased member with proceeds going to Milford and cancer support in UHL. One killjoy has destroyed all that," said Cllr Carey.

Cllr Donegan, who is a former chairman of Kilmallock Community Council, said the bingo events were their main source of income currently. He pointed out that the community council still have many ongoing expenses like insurance which have to be paid for.

"They had great crowds when they were allowed run the drive-in bingo last year. They were very popular. The organisers always obeyed government Covid guidelines meticulously.

"I know many people in south Limerick and north Cork were very much looking forward to Sunday and playing bingo again. It's a shame," said Cllr Donegan.