BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures released

THERE are 398 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland according to the latest figures released this Thursday evening.

A total of 70 patients are in hospital with the virus, 23 of whom are in intensive care - which is the lowest number this year.

The figures account for the situation up to midnight on Wednesday.

Provisional data from the Department of Public Health Mid-West shows there were 85 new cases of the disease in Limerick yesterday, Wednesday.

This compares to 51 on Tuesday, 37 on Monday, 74 on Sunday, 35 on Saturday and 45 last Friday.