Concerns remain over high prevalence of Covid-19 in Limerick city as latest figures are confirmed

THERE has been another significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

Provisional data from Department of Public Health Mid-West shows there were 85 new cases of the disease yesterday. This compares to 51 on Tuesday, 37 on Monday, 74 on Sunday, 35 on Saturday and 45 last Friday.

Over the past 14 days, Public Health Mid-West has recorded close to 1,000 cases of Covid-19 across in the Mid-West region. More than 860 of the cases have been in Limerick with around 70 in Clare and around 35 in North Tipperary.#

Members of the public in Limerick are being encouraged to avail of the self-referral pop-up Covid-19 testing clinics which are operating at locations in the city and county.

The facilities are located at Eastpoint Business Park Ballysimon Road and St Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street in Limerick city and at Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock.

Another pop-up test centre will open at Moyross Health Centre at the weekend.

Appointments can be booked for between 8am and 4pm daily for the test centre at Eastpoint Business Park. Tests can be booked through the online portal via the HSE website and those being tested need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Rose Fitzgerald, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said thanked those who have availed of the self-referral clinics to date as it has helped public health teams to chart the disease in the region.

“However, we are still concerned about the prevalence of infection, particularly in Limerick city, and we are urging the public to be extra conscious of adhering to Public Health guidelines when meeting others. Wearing a mask and socially distancing has proven to significantly limit the spread of Covid-19,” she said.

Public Health Mid-West is working with Limerick City and County Council in connecting with the local business community, and providing essential information to best protect workplaces, their staff and customers from Covid-19.