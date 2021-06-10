Concerns remain over high prevalence of Covid-19 in Limerick city as latest figures are confirmed

Concerns remain over high prevalence of Covid-19 in Limerick city as latest figures are confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley

THERE has been another significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

Provisional data from Department of Public Health Mid-West shows there were 85 new cases of the disease yesterday. This compares to 51 on Tuesday, 37 on Monday, 74 on Sunday, 35 on Saturday and 45 last Friday.

Over the past 14 days, Public Health Mid-West has recorded close to 1,000 cases of Covid-19 across in the Mid-West region. More than 860 of the cases have been in Limerick with around 70 in Clare and around 35 in North Tipperary.#

Members of the public in Limerick are being encouraged to avail of the self-referral pop-up Covid-19 testing clinics which are operating at locations in the city and county.

The facilities are located at Eastpoint Business Park Ballysimon Road and St Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street in Limerick city and at Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock.

Another pop-up test centre will open at Moyross Health Centre at the weekend.

WATCH: Bus Éireann announces multi-million euro redevelopment of Limerick depot

  

Appointments can be booked for between 8am and 4pm daily for the test centre at Eastpoint Business Park. Tests can be booked through the online portal via the HSE website and those being tested need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Rose Fitzgerald, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said thanked those who have availed of the self-referral clinics to date as it has helped public health teams to chart the disease in the region.

“However, we are still concerned about the prevalence of infection, particularly in Limerick city, and we are urging the public to be extra conscious of adhering to Public Health guidelines when meeting others. Wearing a mask and socially distancing has proven to significantly limit the spread of Covid-19,” she said.

Public Health Mid-West is working with Limerick City and County Council in connecting with the local business community, and providing essential information to best protect workplaces, their staff and customers from Covid-19.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie