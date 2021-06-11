Dozens object to new Limerick homes on banks of the Shannon

A PLAN for 24 new houses in a former market garden field at Corbally has received almost 50 objections.

Advanced Space Providers, a company based at the Eastway Business Park in the Ballysimon Road, is seeking permission to build 24 new two-storey homes, 20 of which are semi-detached, the others detached.

But there has been a slew of objections, with residents in Lower Park particularly concerned about its proximity to the River Shannon.

Kathryn MccCarthy, whose home backs onto the field earmarked for the project, said: “Water gets everywhere, and what can't soak through is going to go left or right. If the OPW build a flood barrier behind Lucas Drive, it's going to push any water which goes up there here. It can't go here, so it will go to Shannon Drive and come out on the road. Every winter, you see it glistening in the trees.”

The former market garden for locals in Lower Park, Kathryn said it was subdivided into 11 plots, and she had formerly maintained an allotment there.

“It was a lovely habitat, and now it's gone. I've not seen pheasants and birds of prey for a long time,” she added.

Kathryn pointed out it is already hard to get home insurance as it is, and believes any new householders in the field will find it even harder.

“These homes might get insurance first off, but if they get a flood, that's it for ever more - they will never get insurance again,” she claimed.

Her neighbour Rory Browne has also objected, and he believes the Corbally area does not have the infrastructure for 24 new homes.

“They are still giving permission for small developments which add to Corbally Road's traffic every morning. So why are we having more houses? These houses would have implications for traffic and infrastructure, but also for flooding. Residents in Lower Park, Lucas Drive, and at the bottom of our road here are already waterlogged in winter,” he said, “If they are going to concrete that field, which is effectively what they are going to do, it's all going to wash down.”

A decision on the scheme from council planners is expected next week.