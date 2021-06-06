UPDATE: Three hospitalised following serious road traffic collision in Limerick

GARDAI are investigating a serious road traffic collision in the Garrienderk area of Kilmallock.

The crash involving a car and a jeep occurred on the Charleville to Kilmallock Road (R515) this Sunday afternoon

A garda spokesperson said the occupants of the car - a female driver, aged in her 30s, and male front seat passenger, aged in his 70s - were taken by air ambulance to hospital.

The Irish Air Corps and Irish Community Air Ambulance airlifted them to Cork University Hospital. Their conditions are not known currently.

"The sole occupant of the jeep, a woman in her 70s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

"A forensic examination of the scene is ongoing. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.