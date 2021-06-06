Limerick Property Watch: Village home is big on rustic charm

This house in Castleconnell is a must viewing

Reporter:

ROONEY'S are delighted to bring to the market this three-bedroom property on a large site with garage and storage sheds.

The location, in Castleconnell, could not be better with a host of excellent amenities including the University of Limerick, Castletroy College, Castletroy Shopping Centre, and is within easy distance to numerous national & secondary schools, National Technological Park and Northern Trust.

It is also within easy access to all major motorways.

Property comprises of main living room having open fire with solid oak floor, fully fitted kitchen/ dining room with sliding door to patio area, office/ play room, downstairs bathroom; three bedrooms upstairs and main bathroom. Double gates to front and rear driveway, large garage with overhead door, large storage sheds.

This is an ideal family home in a location second to none. Homes in the locality of this type rarely come to the market, viewing a must.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Woodpark, Castleconnell
Description: Three bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €250,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney (061) 413511

