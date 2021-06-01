Puppy love: Limerick gardai recover stolen Spaniel
Are you this Spaniel's owner?
BRUFF Gardai hope there is a happy ending to this 'tail'.
If your beloved Spaniel has been stolen then contact 061 382940 to get her back safe and sound. She is safely under lock and key thanks to An Garda Siochana.
The @gardainfo account tweeted this Tuesday that gardai in Bruff recovered the female Spaniel in the Athlacca area on Monday. She is believed to have been stolen.
Bruff Gardaí recovered this dog, a female spaniel which is believed to have been stolen, this Monday in the Athlacca area of Limerick.— Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 1, 2021
Anyone with information as to her owners is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station 061-382940.#HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/HXne2PnGHg
