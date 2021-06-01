Puppy love: Limerick gardai recover stolen Spaniel

BRUFF Gardai hope there is a happy ending to this 'tail'.

If your beloved Spaniel has been stolen then contact 061 382940 to get her back safe and sound. She is safely under lock and key thanks to An Garda Siochana.

The @gardainfo account tweeted this Tuesday that gardai in Bruff recovered the female Spaniel in the Athlacca area on Monday. She is believed to have been stolen.