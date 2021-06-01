Six people arrested in County Clare in probe targeting suspected organised crime

GARDAI have arrested six people in County Clare as part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected organised crime.

As part of the operation, uniform and detective gardaí from the Clare Division arrested six people in Ennis and the West Clare area this Tuesday morning, June 1.

The six people, five men and one woman, are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Ennis, Shannon and Kilrush garda stations.

This organised crime group are believed to be involved in the theft of catalytic converters and the sale of the precious metals contained within.