Ex-Munster Rugby star’s beautiful Limerick home bought by Dublin couple

RUGBY coach and former Munster and Ireland full-back Felix Jones bought Rock Lodge in 2015 for €85,000.

Six years later the unique home in Castlerock, Castleconnell has been sold in recent weeks for around nine times that figure. Sherry Fitzgerald Limerick handled both sales.

Ailbhe O’Malley, director, said in 2015 the property was “worse than derelict”.

“There wasn’t even four walls. It was really just a site. It did have the original castle walls. There is great history attached to it,” said Ms O’Malley.

According to a feature in the Irish Times, the property is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as dating from between 1780 and 1800.

Jones, the World Cup winning coach with South Africa's Conservation architect father Alfred Jones, oversaw the mammoth restoration, which took almost two years, to an incredibly-high standard. It would be wrong to say he has restored Rock Lodge to its former glory as it has been enhanced.

“They did an incredibly sensitive refurbishment, maintaining all of the old period features - the actual walls; the windows were restored; they put on quite a contrasting modern extension; the kitchen is super modern which proved a big attraction. They really did a super job – it is completely turn-key. People absolutely loved the colour schemes,” said Ms O’Malley.

The five bedroom late Georgian / early Victorian two storey even boasts two courtyards – one has a medieval feel thanks to the original castellated walls and a fire-pit. It leads to a large garage/storage area and laundry room facility which has the potential for conversion, which again drew the attention of prospective buyers.

Of which there were many, said Ms O’Malley.

“We had enormous interest in it. Since it went on the market last July we had in excess of 20 viewers between virtual and in person when restrictions allowed. We had a mix of people. Some were looking for a lager house to move out from Limerick city and the ubiquitous Dublin interest,” said Ms O’Malley.

Rock Lodge was guided at €775,000 and while the auctioneer wouldn’t be drawn on the sale figure, the Leader understands from local sources in Castleconnell that it achieved in or around the figure. The new owners are believed to be a couple from Dublin.

All Ms O’Malley would say is that both vendors and buyers are “delighted”.

Coincidentally, Sherry Fitzgerald Limerick went sale agreed on two homes in the surrounding estate of Castlerock last week.

“They all prove the popularity of Castleconnell currently. A lot of people that would have been primarily looking in the Castletroy area are now actually looking in Castleconnell.

“It really has come into its own. It is so close to the motorway and it is that little bit more affordable still,” said Ms O’Malley.