Well-known Limerick pub won't reopen following lockdown

THE owner of a well-known Limerick pub has confirmed it will not re-open after lockdown.

O’Dwyer’s pub, formerly known as Dan Reddan’s in Wolfe Tone Street, has ceased trading, with its owner Anthony O’Dwyer citing tough trading conditions.

Confirming the news, he said: “Realistically speaking, it’s just a change in the times. I am just trying to focus on trying to get through the next year, and I can’t do everything.”

Mr O’Dwyer – who also runs The Hurlers in Castletroy – confirmed he will be converting the units into apartments.

“It’s very hard running two pubs through the pandemic,” he added.

Formerly known as Dan Reddan’s, O’Dwyer’s Pub belonged to the broader family of Irish international rugby player Eoin Reddan, who along with his brother Cian were at Crescent College Comprehensive. The pair played for Old Crescent RFC.

Established in 1912, it had enjoyed a major refurbishment in recent times.

There is sadness at the news of the bar’s closure, with local historian Dr Paul O’Brien tweeting: “Saddened to learn that O’Dwyer’s (the name I knew it by) will not be reopening. Spent many a night there during my postgrad days. It was home to the MIC [Mary Immaculate College] live music society and lovely creamy pints of Guinness.”

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler described it as “a much respected local business. A difficult decision for the owners and sad one for staff.”

Former Vintners Federation of Ireland Limerick representative Jerry O’Dea said: “Smaller pubs simply cannot afford the management structure. Unless the owner is managing the pub and probably not paying himself accordingly, the business stats don’t add up. We are seeing this very much in rural areas where the volume of business can’t sustain the expenses. We’d be calling on government to continue to support traditional family owned pubs into the first year of trading after Covid.”