Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday May 26, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret Colbert Dempsey Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Balla, Mayo who died unexpectedly in New York on May 18 2021. Margaret (Mags), beloved daughter of the late Pa Colbert, is very sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, mother Sheila (nee Prendiville), brothers Ned, Jim and Paddy, niece Cliodna, sisters-in-law Joan, Evelyn, Trish, Alma and Ita, brothers-in-law John, Declan and Ken, mother-in-law Mary Jo Dempsey, uncle Dave, cousins, other relatives and her many friends. Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the Mass will be limited to fifty people. Requiem Mass for Margaret (Mags) will take place in the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale on Saturday, May 29th 2021, at 11.00 a.m. and will be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in Relig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

The death has occurred of Margaret Glesson (née Noonan) Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick and late of the Good Counsel Nursing Home. Margaret, passed away (peacefully) at the Good Counsel Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late David. Sadly missed by her loving son Andrew, daughter-in-law Ashlin, adored grandchildren Niamh and Caoimhe, brothers Henry, Billy and Tony, sisters Marie Carey, Alice Dunphy, Joan McGrath and Dolores O'Connor, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre deceased by her brother Ger, sisters Ann Mullhall and Frances Mulcahy. May She Rest in Peace

Margaret's Requiem Mass will take place at 11.00am on Friday (May 28th) in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE Guidelines,the mass will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons at 2, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Àine Maher (née Moloney) Bohercoyle, Ballysimon, Limerick. Àine, died (peacefully) at her residence

Beloved wife of the recently deceased James. Much loved mother of Brid. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Thomas Kennedy, adoring grandchildren David, Ciaran and Aisling, sister Ita Kelliher (Dublin), brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Phil, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace

For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Àine's residence on Friday (May 28th ) at 10.45am approx, on route to St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Donoughmore Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

