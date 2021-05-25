Limerick winner of €1m lottery prize comes forward

ARRANGEMENTS are being finalised to pay a €1m prize to a lucky Limerick lottery winner.

The National Lottery has confirmed the holder of the winning ticket, who won the top prize in the Daily Millions draw, has come forward and that the ticket has been validated.

“I can confirm that the Daily Millions top prize winner from the May 18 draw has made contact and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their prize,” a spokesperson told the Limerick Leader.

At present, prizes and winnings cannot be collected in person from National Lottery headquarters because of public health restrictions so the process can be slower.

While the lucky winner, who scooped the €1m prize, has not been named officially, it was reported on Tuesday that it is 36-year-old Martin Casey from Castletroy in the city.

“It’s a good feeling,” he told the Irish Daily Star.

Several members of Mr Casey’s extended family were among those to offer him their congratulations on social media after learning of his success.

Last week, the National Lottery confirmed the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Eason shop in the Parkway Shopping Centre at Dublin Road in the city.

It was only the second time the Daily Millions top prize has been won this year – the first was won by a player in County Kerry in January.

Commenting after being informed they had sold the winning ticket for last week’s draw, Eunan Boylan, Area Manager for Eason, said he was overjoyed to hear the good news:

“This is the biggest win that we have had in our Parkway Shopping Centre store so it’s great news. We have lots of local customers as well so it’s great to think that it could be someone in the area who is the lucky winner,” he said.

“I’m sure they’ll get a surprise when they check their ticket and realise just how much it’s actually worth. We wish the winner all the best and hope they enjoy their new fortune," he said.

Staff at the Eason store in the Parkway Shopping Centre were in a celebratory mood when they posed for photographs outside the store last week after news of the win was officially confirmed.