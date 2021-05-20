BREAKING: National Lottery reveals which Limerick store sole €1m winning ticket

THE National Lottery has revealed that a busy store in Limerick city told the winning ticket for Tuesday's Daily Million draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Eason shop in the Parkway Shopping on the Dublin Road.

The lucky ticket-holder, who has yet come forward, has scooped a €1m prize.

The National Lottery has confirmed it is still waiting to hear from Ireland’s newest millionaire and its urging Daily Million players in Limerick to check their tickets carefully.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.

Eunan Boylan, Area Manager for Eason, was overjoyed to hear the good news: “This is the biggest win that we have had in our Parkway Shopping Centre store so it’s great news. We have lots of local customers as well so it’s great to think that it could be someone in the area who is the lucky winner. I’m sure they’ll get a surprise when they check their ticket and realise just how much it’s actually worth. We wish the winner all the best and hope they enjoy their new fortune," he said.