UPDATE: Swimming to be banned for a 'number of days' at popular seaside resort

IRISH Water and Clare County Council have completed repairs to two rising main bursts that impacted on the wastewater network in Kilkee over the weekend.

However, swimmers will have to wait longer to return to the sea,

The bursts resulted in a discharge of wastewater to Kilkee beach via the Victoria stream, said an Irish Water spokesperson.

"The network is fully operational again and no further discharges have occurred.

"As a result of this incident, Clare County Council, in consultation with the HSE, placed a bathing prohibition notice at Kilkee beach. It is likely that this notice will remain in place for a number of days pending the results of sampling of the bathing waters. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other relevant stakeholders have been notified," said the spokesperson.

They added that, "Irish Water and Clare County Council regret any inconvenience as a result of this issue".

Local authorities are responsible for managing and monitoring bathing waters. Notices are displayed at the bathing water locations and on the Environmental Protection Agency website, www.beaches.ie, advising the public on water quality and of any bathing restrictions.