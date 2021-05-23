Swimming 'prohibited' at seaside resort popular with Limerick holiday makers
'Do not swim in Kilkee until further notice'
CLARE County Council, on the advice of the HSE, has placed a prohibition on swimming in Kilkee.
The ban at the summer home from home for many Limerick people is "due to a malfunction of Irish Water sewage infrastructure".
Emergency remedial works are being undertaken by Irish Water.
Do not swim until further notice. pic.twitter.com/mO98td7PZk
"Emergency remedial works are being undertaken by Irish Water. Do not swim until further notice," said a council spokesperson.
