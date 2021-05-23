Swimming 'prohibited' at seaside resort popular with Limerick holiday makers

Donal O'Regan

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

Christmas swim off the menu as bathing notice issued for Kilkee

CLARE County Council, on the advice of the HSE, has placed a prohibition on swimming in Kilkee.

The ban at the summer home from home for many Limerick people is "due to a malfunction of Irish Water sewage infrastructure".

"Emergency remedial works are being undertaken by Irish Water. Do not swim until further notice," said a council spokesperson.