Swimming 'prohibited' at seaside resort popular with Limerick holiday makers

The ban at the summer home from home for many Limerick people is "due to a malfunction of Irish Water sewage infrastructure".

Clare County Council, on the advice of the HSE, has placed a prohibition on swimming in Kilkee due to a malfunction of Irish Water sewage infrastructure.

"Emergency remedial works are being undertaken by Irish Water. Do not swim until further notice," said a council spokesperson.