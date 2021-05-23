Limerick Council urged to keep rodents away from derelict homes

COUNCIL has been urged to clear and maintain gardens in derelict houses in its ownership – to prevent a rodent infestation.

Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson saw a notice of motion passed at this month’s metropolitan district meeting calling on the authority to clear and maintain the gardens of units which are vacant, particularly for a longer period of time.

“This is to ensure that vacant properties do not become overgrown or rodent infested,” she said.

“It's bad enough that we have houses boarded up for three years or more but at the very least and out of respect for neighbours of adjoining properties, the council need to maintain the gardens to ensure that the do not become overgrown, littered or rodent infested. Some vacant properties have become attractive spots for illegal dumping and the council must monitor their vacant housing stock to ensure that this is not happening,” said Cllr Benson.

In a written response, Aoife Duke, the director of housing services outlined a number of actions the authority is taking.

This includes seeking approval from the Department of Housing to fund refurbishments, and transferring homes to housing bodies to complete the works and return the homes to use.

On top of this, council will also consider sales in the homes current condition to those who qualify for affordable housing.

“Where houses remain in our ownership we will endeavour to maintain the appearance of same with a view to preventing the issues noted. Where people note issues of concern we ask that they bring this to our attention so that we can deal with the matter as a priority,” she added.