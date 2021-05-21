Councillors hope to fast-track plans for outdoor dining in Limerick

METROPOLITAN district councillors want to see plans to introduce facilities for outdoor dining facilities fast-tracked under special legislation.

The local authority has given a list of locations in which it plans to introduce so-called build-outs, which are semi-permanent outdoor tables and chairs beside restaurants and cafes.

And to accommodate this, it will also introduce temporary road closures.

However, Green Party councillor Sasa Novak warned that these reforms – designed to help retailers battle back after lockdown – could be slowed due to the need for them to go through lengthy planning procedures.

Instead, she said a special exemption could be invoked which would allow these changes to skip a step.

”These was a circular issued last May, and the final point on it referred to section 179-6-b of the Planning and Development Act which basically says [part eight planning legislation] will not apply to proposed development which is necessary to deal urgently with any situation which the chief executive considers an emergency,” she said.

Cllr Novak feels that what is considered an emergency could be "quite broad".

“I presume economic recovery might be considered as such? Is this something which could go under the executive order,” she asked.

Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan agreed, saying: “We really need the delivery strategy to become a matter of urgency in the council.”

Metropolitan district leader Cllr Sarah Kiely praised Cllr Novak for “a point very well made” and complemented her on the research.

It was a point reflected by Kieran Lehane, the council’s manager in the metropolitan district.

He said he would bring it to the attention of the planning department immediately.