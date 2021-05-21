Concern at Limerick TD’s role in British housing firm

CONCERN has been raised over a Limerick TD’s role in the company involved in a housing project on the northside of Limerick city.

The British-based property firm Formation, is chaired by Fianna Fail TD Willie O’Dea, and is a venture partner involved in a scheme to build 110 homes just off the Condell Road.

The land will be home to 88 dwelling houses and 22 apartments, although modifications are being sought by the developer.

Mr O’Dea has said that Formation plc – which he is non-executive chair of – is a minority shareholder in the venture to build the homes.

But questions have arisen after Mr O’Dea objected to a €9.8m project on the other side of the road to build 37 houses, apartments and complexes.

This council plan would be half social rental housing and half affordable homes – and while it was ultimately passed by members, his Fianna Fail party colleagues did object to it in 2018.

Mr O’Dea had argued at the time that a social housing only estate is “contrary” to policy.

At the end of this month’s metropolitan meeting, Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson raised the matter as a topical issue following a story published in The Sunday Times last weekend.

She said: “In my opinion, I think the involvement of a Fianna Fail TD in this particular development is concerning, and I believe it to be a conflict of interest given the fact both he and some local Fianna Fail councillors publicly objected to the application [for the council project] in the same area. So it would seem that it’s not OK, according to Fianna Fail for the council to build social housing in the area, but it’s OK for a company chaired by a Fianna Fail TD to build housing in the same area.”

Metropolitan district leader Sarah Kiely, who chaired the meeting which took place virtually, did not allow any further contributions to the topic.

This was despite the efforts of Cllr Frankie Daly, plus Fianna Fail’s Catherine Slattery and Kieran O’Hanlon, all of whom indicated to speak.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Slattery – who is Mr O’Dea’s constituency office secretary – said the metropolitan district chair had been “railroaded” by Sinn Fein.

She added: “I think if a councillor is going to make a statement, other councillors should be allowed should have been allowed to make their views or comments known. The Cathaoirleach said we were not allowed to reply to Cllr Benson's statement which I find totally unprofessional.”

In a statement, issued over the weekend, Mr O’Dea said: “Formation Plc of which I am executive chairman, do not own this site and they are not the builders. The position is that this land was purchased – I understand from the receiver – by Osprey Construction Ltd on October 23, 2019. In late December 2019, Osprey offered Formation the opportunity to become a minority shareholder in the venture which was accepted. That is the extent of Formation Plc’s involvement.”

Mr O’Dea declined to make further comment when contacted this week.