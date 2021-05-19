Angry TD says driver theory tests are 'essential' as waiting list nears 5,000 in Limerick

AS the number in Limerick awaiting a driver theory test approaches 5,000, Deputy Richard O'Donoghue has clashed with a Government Minister on the issue.

In addition, 2,200 people await a driving test in Limerick. Only 270 of whom have a scheduled appointment, according to the Road Safety Authority in correspondence with the Independent TD.

In a statement, Deputy O'Donoghue said Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment Ossian Smyth told him that theory tests are available but only for "essential" persons.

"I am bitterly disappointed with the minister of state, who says the theory test is not essential. That is a ludicrous statement by a government minister.

"What about the farm this year? What about the farmers, whose sons and daughters want to help with the silage and the like? That is essential. Those sons and daughters can get their theory tests when they are 16-years-old and can then drive tractors on their own farms.

"The minister of state thinks that is not essential, but that just proves the point I have been making since I was elected - he and this government knows sweet damn all about farming, or the rural way of life."

Deputy O’Donoghue continued: "The minister of state has just proven that by saying that he thinks a driver theory test is not essential. Why? It is because he does not understand about farming and he does not understand the people in our areas who do not have transport.

"They need to get to college, to the grocery shops and to their part-time jobs, but the Minister of State is saying the people of Ireland are not essential. That is exactly what he has just said, because he does not understand the situation."

The Banogue native said the Road Safety Authority is awaiting the go ahead to resume driver theory testing, which has been "off the road" since January 1.

In Limerick, theory test appointments are full for May/June/July, with only limited availability for August. Already those with slots for the remainder of this month have been reallocated dates for July, at the earliest," said Deputy O'Donoghue.

In normal times, Limerick has the capability to process around 1,800 driver theory tests per month.

It has been mentioned that the piloting of on online theory testing will happen in the autumn. The Independent TD urged the government to bring forward its implementation as "a matter of extreme urgency".