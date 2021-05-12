Limerick students honour frontline workers with their heart-warming project

STUDENTS at a Limerick secondary school extended a heart of thanks to nurses and frontline workers ahead of International Nurses Day, which falls today.

The transition year students of John the Baptist Secondary School in Hospital have produced a project, ‘The Heart of Appreciation’, that shares the thankful messages of first year students for all the frontline workers, to mark International Nurses Day.

“We want to say a special thank you to all the nurses and the frontline workers who have given so much to help people through these difficult times,” explained a spokesperson for the school.

A wooden board was created in the shape of the heart, titled the Heart of Appreciation. First years then created small decorated thank you notes to frontline workers in the shape of small hearts.

They also posted “Thank You Frontline Workers” on the windows of their school.

This idea was the brainchild of students and staff who were working on the summer edition of the school’s newsletter.

The heart-shaped board that bears all the messages is now situated at the entrance of the school and will remain there until the end of term.

A spokesperson for John the Baptist Secondary School extends their thanks to everyone who got involved in the project.