Limerick school confirms ambitious expansion plans

A PLANNING application to build a new primary school at Monaleen is expected to be furnished to council in the next fortnight.

The Board of Management at Monaleen National School national school have confirmed their intention, through a planning notice in the Limerick Leader, to build a new state-of-the-art complex which will replace the prefabs the students and staff currently operate out of.

The proposal will see the demolition of the existing single storey school buildings, and the provision of a new stepped two-storey complex.

This will comprise of 32 classrooms, a special needs unit, a GP room, a library plus resource and staff rooms.

On top of this, the project will see ball courts, grass playing areas, plus a car park and a drop off zone.

Now the Board of Management has published the notice, it now has a fortnight to furnish Limerick City and County Council planners with documents.

A decision is expected within approximately two months.

Councillor Elena Secas has welcomed the move, saying: "I'm so delighted to see this project reach the planning stage after so many years of waiting and such continuing delays. Now people have a chance to be engaged with the process to have their say. I'd encourage people to do this."

Asked what it will mean to parents, she added: "It's fantastic news. Having a proper school has been the wish of the people who would have had children around the school. Parents of the current students and future generations. Most of the school is made up of prefabs at the moment and this is unacceptable in this day and age."

Plans for the school have been in place since 2015, when former Education Minister Jan O’Sullivan granted the project.

Last month, the Limerick-Clare Education and Training Board confirmed approval has been given by the department for the multi-million euro project to proceed to planning.