Plans for affordable homes mooted for Limerick site

UP to 200 new homes, many affordable, could be built on an empty site near Colbert Station, according to City East councillors who have been given a presentation over the future use of the old Guinness site, on Carey’s Road.

The local authority had sought to sell off the site, but members of the last administration have blocked this. Now, fresh plans have been presented for the land which have been idle for 25 years.

According to metropolitan district leader Cllr Sarah Kiely, who represents the area, between 150 and 200 homes are planned, with 10% social, 90% affordable.

She said it ​will most likely be run by an approved housing body which will build and manage the development, which will be weighted towards one and two bed homes, and a few three bedroomed.

Cllr Kiely said it’s important that any housing must be coupled with a community centre and usable green space for residents.

She said she is “absolutely thrilled” plans are progressing on the long empty site though.

“In the metropolitan area especially, the majority of councillors are willing to work together. We see the yield, when we can bring sites like these forward and ask the executive to build more houses,” she added.

A council spokesperson confirmed a social and affordable apartments are planned.

“The Guinness site, is to act as a first mover high quality housing project within the area, and the project is currently being tested at varying densities to establish a sustainable cost rental model,” they said, with workshops through summer.