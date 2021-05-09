Limerick business to feature on Virgin Media TV this Monday morning

Virgin Media’s #BackingBusiness initiative is coming to Limerick this Monday morning. The initiative, which aims to support five businesses across the Munster region with bespoke digital transformation packages, ‘Ireland AM’ will be broadcasting live from Limerick from 7am – 10am.

As part of the show, Ireland AM’s Alan Hughes will be showcasing a number of local businesses including Niall Colgan Hairdressers, White Feather Boutique and will also be joined by Limerick-native Celia Holman Lee who will be talking about the growing importance for Ireland’s boutique businesses to have a strong ecommerce presence.

The new #BackingBusiness initiative, in collaboration with Digital Business Ireland (DBI), Permanent TSB, Milk Bottle Labs and Munster Local Enterprise Offices, has now opened for applications. Businesses throughout Limerick City and County can enter here

Ireland AM presenter Alan Hughes said: “I’m really looking forward to promoting Virgin Media’s #BackingBusiness initiative and speaking with a few of the fantastic local businesses who are opening their doors once again, now that lockdown restrictions are easing across the country. It’s more important than ever to help promote and support local businesses and Monday’s show is going to be a great opportunity for our viewers to see a selection of some of the best located in Limerick.”