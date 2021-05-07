A 'one stop-stop' to help Limerick traders in post-Covid world

A NEW taskforce charged with ensuring the city is at its best as lockdown eases will meet for the first time on Monday.

Limerick Chamber president Donnacha Hurley had called for such a group to be formed, and he received confirmation from the local authority that it will facilitate the meeting, which will take place virtually.

It will be attended by business representatives, publicans, hotel and trader group representatives, and directors of service in City and County Council.​

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Mr Hurley, who manages the Absolute Hotel, said the meeting will represent a chance for there to be a “one stop shop” to have issues solved.

“The point of the group is to have members of the City Council and the business community coming around the table to identify opportunities with people on the other side who can effect change or clarify issues. If you have a direct line of contact with where issues are and effect resolutions on how to discuss opportunities quickly so we don't have to go up and down a line and across different roles, it will make things a lot easier. Let’s get everyone around a table,” he said.

The hope is by including council directors, it will ensure the local authority can implement measures quickly to help hospitality industry, which will have to serve its customers until at least July.

“We have to maximise the opportunities for business to do as much as they can within the regulations,” added the Chamber president, “Right now, it's about making sure the city is as ready as it can be for our emergence from Covid.”

Having made the call in the wake of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s loosening of restrictions, Mr Hurley says he is “delighted” the council has moved to set up today’s meeting, as non-essential retail starts to re-open.