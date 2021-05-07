Gardaí arrest and charge man in relation to burglary at Limerick school
The man, aged in his 20s, was brought to Henry Street Garda Station
GARDAI have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary at a school in Thomondgate on Monday last.
On Tuesday morning, gardaí received a report that attempts had been made to break into several doors of the school and that a shed had been broken into.
Gardaí from Henry Street and the local Scenes of Crime Unit attended the scene and began investigating. As a result, a man was arrested in Limerick city on Thursday.
The man, aged in his 20s, was brought to Henry Street Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning at 10.30am.
