Ballyneety group gives boost to Limerick bus appeal

A LOCAL campaign to raise funds for an independent-living vehicle for service users has received a boost.

Earlier this year, the Limerick Leader reported on how around 30 of the 90 users of the Daughters of Charity facility in Lisnagry were planning to move from the centre to live in communities to allow better integration.

But because the new homes are in rural locations, and off bus routes, they need a wheelchair accessible vehicle to get around.

The Lisnagry Parents Association sprung into action, and set up a fundraising page on the internet, in a bid to raise €55,000 for the purchase of an adapted van.

And they received further help along the way this week after the Ballyneety Community Development Association handed half the proceeds from their Easter fundraiser to the appeal.

John Donworth, whose son Robert uses the centre, is delighted with the support.

He said: “It just shows the value of people coming together to help and contribute. It’s one community helping another.”

The Ballyneety Community Development Association held a sponsored “walk, run cycle or push” where €8,000 was raised in total – the other half of which will go to help fund the area’s community hub and astroturf pitch, which have been closed for rent since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are over the moon with the result. John and [wife] Mary live in our community. I myself have a personal link to the parents’ association in that I had a sister who lived in Lisnagry for 40 years. My mum was on the committee that length of time,” said Brid Lang, Ballyneety CDA.

Donations are still being sought for the Lisnagry appeal.

For more information or to donate, you can telephone John at 087-2395267.