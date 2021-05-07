Friends of Limerick's St Ita’s fund €63k rehab unit technology

FRIENDS of St Ita’s Community Hospital in Newcastle West have funded the purchase of state-of-the-art technology equipment for St Ita’s Rehab Unit costing €63,500.

Fergus Scanlan, chairman, Friends of St Ita’s expressed his delight that the high-tech equipment has been delivered, marking the dawn of “a new, exciting and revolutionising era in the field of rehabilitation treatment here in St Ita’s”.

The ground-breaking technology comprises two systems – a Tyromotion Pablo Rehab System and a Tyromotion Myro Rehab System. The technology has been described by St Ita’s rehab staff as “state-of-the-art interactive visuo/audio-motor technology devices which will be incorporated into daily therapy sessions as well as being used by patients to carry out individualised interventions on a seven- day basis”.

“All of this assists to maximise patients' rehab potential while minimising length of in-patient stay as it promotes seven - day week rehab without additional manpower costs,” continued a spokesperson for the rehab staff.

“This addition to our service will greatly enhance the profile of St Ita’s Rehab Unit both locally and nationally, as leaders in the use of novel interdisciplinary progressive technology and provision of seven-day week input”.

The technology will not only expedite the rehab process and free up bed availability but, most importantly, encourage a patient’s self-motivation and sense of achievement.

St Ita’s has the proud distinction of being one of the first, if not the first hospital in the country, to secure the much sought-after, technology.

St Ita’s has been allocated 10 extra rehab beds which are expected to come on stream in the very near future (possibly next month). At the moment recruitment of staff to run the extra beds is in progress and as well as this an additional consultant is being appointed to manage the unit.

“And if that’s not enough of exciting news,” Mr Fergus Scanlan said, “we also understand that the upgrade of 16 long-stay patient beds – which has been in the pipeline since 2015 - is back on track with work on this project due to commence very shortly.

“In addition it will include two palliative in-patient beds – so very badly needed and long, long overdue. The Friends are also delighted to report that broadband has now been fully installed in St Ita’s with wifi available to all residents and patients throughout the entire hospital and all done courtesy of the Friends at a cost of €15,000.”

The only fundraiser The Friends have had in recent months was the Theresa Doyle McMahon “Le Cheile” CD Fundraiser which raised €6,600. “As The Friends we have been lucky to have funds in reserve enabling us to fund some quite expensive projects and improvements over the last 18 months or so, happily and very deservedly, all for the benefit of the residents and patients in St Ita’s,” said Mr Scanlan.