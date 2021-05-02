Regeneron’s enduring commitment to Limerick

Niall O’Leary, Senior Vice President & Site Head, Industrial Operations & Product Supply speaks about the Regeneron success story

When Regeneron hired our first Irish employee in 2014, we set out to build a very different kind of company, one driven by science and an unwavering commitment to our patients, our people and the broader Mid-West region.

At the time, Limerick was just starting to emerge from some bleak years, and we were honoured to bring high-end specialist jobs to the region.

Today, Regeneron is a leading biotechnology employer in Ireland and a Great Place to Work — we’ve been named a “Best Workplace in Ireland” since 2017 and a “Best Workplace for Women in Ireland” since 2019.

With the support of the IDA, local universities and community leaders, we’ve created more than 1,400 direct jobs in Limerick and even more indirect jobs in industries from construction to hospitality to housing and beyond. Even when unemployment was rising throughout Ireland, we continued to expand our operations and have grown close to 50% since January 2020.

We attribute our success in Limerick to our exceptional people and the unique culture we work hard to sustain - one rooted in a shared vision, innovation, teamwork and a deep commitment to taking care of each other. As an example, at the onset of the pandemic we developed bespoke programmes to ensure all of our employees — at home and onsite — felt safe, supported, informed and connected.

This included more frequent “all-hands” meetings, remote team-building opportunities, virtual employee events, contests, new perks, physical and emotional wellbeing programs and more.

We live by ‘The Regeneron Way’ values that define who we are, what we do and how we do our extraordinary work on behalf of patients. Our mission to bring life-changing medicines to people in need has never been more critical and we have been at the forefront of the battle to fight Covid-19 with our investigational two-antibody combination for the potential treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

Despite the challenges of the last year, our Limerick team hasn’t missed a beat in our operations nor in our social impact. I’m humbled by our talented team and their commitment to patients around the world. Our conviction that we are part of something truly special is stronger than ever before.

The important work we do extends beyond our campus to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) initiatives, volunteerism and other meaningful causes through our Regeneron in the Community programme. While there were fewer opportunities to get out on foot this year, our team stepped up in new ways.

From sourcing and donating personal protective equipment to local hospitals and donating to local charities, to supporting hard-hit local businesses and continuing to advance STEM education virtually, our employees bring a passion to doing what’s right in our community — especially when it’s needed the most.

Regeneron is committed to helping the Mid-West region grow and thrive. We will continue to leverage our mission, our people and our unique culture to strengthen an increasingly vibrant Limerick —today, tomorrow and for many years to come.