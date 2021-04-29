Limerick Weather: Thursday April 29, 2021

Thursday will start with a mix of sunny spells and variable cloud. Cloud will thicken through the morning as scattered showers develop, mixed with some brighter spells. The showers will be heavy at times bringing a risk of hail and some isolated thundery downpours. Highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius in light northerly or variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Cool northerly airflow with daytime showers. Drier and clearer at night with a risk of grass frost. Turning slightly milder with spells of rain early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers will ease in the early parts of the night becoming lighter and more isolated with prolonged clear spells forming. Lowest temperatures generally of -1 to +3 degrees with a grass frost forming in places in light northerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Largely dry and sunny to begin. Showers will break out during the day, some heavy in the afternoon, mixed with brighter intervals. Showers may be slow-moving with a risk of hail and thundery downpours. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in just light northerly winds or near calm conditions.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers will die out. It will become dry and mostly clear, where some mist or fog patches may form. Another cold night with lowest temperatures generally between -1 to +3 degrees and a grass frost developing again in light winds.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another cool and showery day. Any overnight mist or fog will quickly clear for a bright start. Cloud will increase through the day with showers developing. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light northerly or variable winds. Becoming largely dry and clear overnight with a touch of grass frost possible. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with near calm winds.

SUNDAY: Variable cloud amounts with some bright or sunny spells and further showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light westerly or variable breezes. Sunday night will be a milder night for many with cloud likely thickening from the west, however colder conditions may persist further north and east with a touch of frost possible there.

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY: Current indications suggest Monday will be overcast and quite breezy, possibly windy in parts, with a spell of rain spreading from the west to all areas.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Continuing unsettled with rain or showers, and temperatures likely remaining a little below average.