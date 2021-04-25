Limerick had one of the biggest 2021 lockdown increases on fast food spending reveals Revolut
Lots of salt and vinegar please
IT SEEMS when the chips are down we in Limerick like to indulge in a take-away.
Revolut has revealed that County Limerick had one of the biggest 2021 lockdown increases on fast food spending. The county was joint second with Sligo (+20%) behind Louth (+24%).
This Sunday, new data from Revolut, the financial app with over 1.3m Irish customers, shows which counties have done best at weathering the financial impact of this year’s Covid-19 restrictions.
The data, which is adjusted for the growth in Revolut’s users, demonstrates that the Covid-19 restrictions have had significantly differing impacts on spending in different areas of the country.
The new figures show that spending by Revolut customers from County Carlow rose by 17% during the January-March lockdown compared to the same period last year.
Revolut customers from counties Longford, Waterford, Offaly and Louth all also recorded double-digit increases in spending during this year’s lockdown. Limerick was joint eighth highest (+7%).
In total, 17 counties saw overall spending by Revolut customers rise in Jan-March 2021 compared to Jan-March 2020. Spending year-on-year was unchanged in counties Dublin, Wicklow and Roscommon, meanwhile.
By contrast, however customers from counties Sligo, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Leitrim and Galway all saw their spending fall year-on-year for the same period.
Overall, spending nationally in Ireland during January-March 2021 was down by -3% year-on-year versus the same period in 2020.
This further reinforces data from previous monthly Revolut reports which suggests that consumers have channelled much of their per-pandemic spending away from hospitality and tourism into other areas - including digital content and services, and spending in and around the home (e.g DIY, garden care, new appliances and pets).
There was also significantly increased expenditure on groceries - up 27% nationally during this lockdown compared to January-March last year. Limerick was bang on the average of 27%.
Revolut’s data also reveals which counties have been most inclined to switch to online spending during lockdown. For the January-March period, online spending was highest among customers in Co Longford (50% of all spending), with counties Kerry and Dublin next highest (49% of spending was online and 51% was in person in both counties).
Limerick's percentage of spending online was 48%.
By contrast, in counties Donegal, Wexford, Cavan, Laois, Sligo and Leitrim, physical spending still accounted for 55% of all spending - meaning just 45% was carried out online. The national average was 52% physical spending and 48% online. Limerick matched the national average exactly.
Meanwhile, Revolut customers in Louth saw the biggest lockdown increase on fast food spending (+24%), closely followed by counties Sligo and Limerick (+20%). In Monaghan, by contrast, spending on fast food fell by -14% year-on-year, with Roscommon (-10%) and Donegal (-9%) also seeing notable declines.
Sebastian Hamilton, head of public affairs for Revolut Ireland, said: "We all know that Covid-19 restrictions have affected consumer spending in different parts of the country to differing degrees. Revolut’s latest high-frequency data analysis, showing exactly what is happening on the ground across the State, will hopefully be of benefit to policy-makers and businesses in assessing next steps as we head into the summer."
