Limerick Property Watch: 'Carmel' oozes location location location!!!

GVM present to the market this truly exceptional and very recently constructed stunning four bedroom, two storey detached residence completed to the very highest standards offering bright spacious and very well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation and located in arguably Limerick’s most sought after location.

This magnificent trophy home enjoys the benefits of an array of superb local amenities which include top class primary and secondary schools. Sporting amenities include the iconic Thomond Park, LIT Gaelic Grounds and Limerick Lawn Tennis Club.

The locality also enjoys an array of excellent restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, leisure facilities and leafy walk ways and yet is just 10 minutes walk form the city centre.

Carmel just oozes location location location!!! This ideal family home is accessed via automated gates to a cobbled effect driveway. The living accommodation is stunning in layout and design offering contemporary living in a bright and leafy atmosphere.

The furnishings and overall specification has been carefully chosen in keeping with the exceptional overall quality of a truly stunning home well worthy of inspection. Feature walled in rear garden. Located on a quiet established cul-de-sac.

Accommodation

Automated and pedestrian gates to cobbled driveway. UPV door to inviting hallway with discreet pop shelving under the stairs. Cheerywood flooring 7.1 x 2.0 Glazed double doors to beautifully appointed lounge with bay window and feature fireplace. Glazed recessed doors to kitchen. Cherrywood floor. 6.5 x 3.8 Beautiful contemporary style fitted kitchen with generous floor and eye level presses. All integrated appliances. Antico flooring. Dining area with double doors on to the rear patio and manicured gardens. 6.3 x 5.6 Utility fully plumbed with built in units and washing machine 4.0 x 2.5. WC & WHB off fully tiled to a really good standard. First Floor: Bedroom 1: Twin with built in wardrobes and timber flooring 3.4 x 2.6 Bedroom 2: Master with bay window and built in wardrobes overlooking the leafy Clanmaurice avenue.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Carmel, 8 Clanmaurice Avenue, North Circular Road, Limerick city

Description: Four-bedroom, three-bath detached home

Price: €595,000

Seller: GVM Auctioneers

Contact: Tom Crosse 087 2547717 or Paul Crosse 087 2026886