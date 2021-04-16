Limerick man among guests on tonight's Late Late Show

LIMERICK musician Noel Hogan is among the guests on tonight’s Late Late Show.

The songwriter and guitarist who with Limerick band The Cranberries sold in the region of 50 million albums worldwide, will perform his debut TV performance of Cry Baby featuring singer and actress Bronagh Gallagher.

Cry Baby which was co-written by The Cranberries star Noel and The Commitments actress Bronagh was released this Friday morning.

“It is out this morning,” Noel told the Leader this Friday morning en route to Dublin for the Late Late Show performance.

“It’s the first thing I’ve put out since The Cranberries and it’s the first thing I’ve ever put just my own name onto as well (not including The Cranberries name).We started on it last March in the first lockdown. I think everybody was wondering what to do with themselves a little bit at that time. No more than in many industries, the plug was pulled from the music industry and everybody was sitting around. You were wondering how you were going to do this stuff? Obviously live was, and still is, a non-runner.”

Cry Baby is available for download and streaming everywhere from today.

To read the full interview with Noel, including what life has been like in lockdown in Limerick, and on missing Dolores, see next weekend’s Limerick Leader out on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, this Friday night's Late Late Show will also feature President Michael D Higgins who turns 80 this Sunday. Kathy Bates, the Academy Award-winning actress and star of Misery, Titanic, and PS I Love You, will tell how she is trying to perfect a Ballyfermot accent for her latest role.



Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton will be chatting about his chances of making the Lions team, the return of Simon Zebo to Munster, and lending his support to DEBRA Ireland. Claudia Scanlon, who has EB, will be joined by her mother Liz to speak to Ryan about living with the condition and thriving against the odds.



Singer Imelda May will give an exclusive performance of Don’t Let Me Stand on My Own, with Niall McNamee, from her new album 11 Past the Hour.



The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One at 9.35 pm