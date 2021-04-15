BREAKING: Gardai following 'a definite line of enquiry' in relation to County Limerick collision

GARDAI are following “a definite line of enquiry” in relation to a collision in County Limerick this Thursday morning.

Two vehicles, a jeep and a car, were involved in the collision which occurred near Thomastown Cross on the main Kilmallock to Charleville road at approximately 9.10am.

“The driver of the car, a male in his 50s, was removed to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance with a suspected broken ankle but that injury has not been confirmed. There were three people travelling in the car,” said a garda spokesperson.

It is understood that the driver of the jeep, a male, did not sustain injuries.

“We are following a definite line of enquiry in relation to the incident,” said the garda spokesperson.

Two units of the fire service from Kilmallock also attended the scene for approximately an hour and a half.