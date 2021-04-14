Limerick community's delight as major road project begins

“WE are 12 months away from Ireland’s biggest cul-de-sac being no more”.

That’s the view of Jason Craig, a campaigner for the Coonagh to Knockalisheen road, which has recommenced work in the last few weeks.

Work on the long-delayed link got back under way in Moyross and Cratloe after Transport Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed the vital road link would progress in full.

Just days after this announcement in February, Roadbridge moved back on site.

Mr Craig, who works at the local Corpus Christi School, said seeing boots on the ground has inspired those in the northside estate.

He said: “Everything was up in the air at one point. Now they are seeing real progress on the road knowing that we are 12 months away from Ireland’s biggest cul-de-sac being no more. It will allow them to connect to Caherdavin. I would know a lot of people living in Caherdavin who have to take a 15 minute drive around who will now be able to be here in three minutes.​”