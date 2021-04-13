Mid West’s brightest start-ups win prestigious new frontiers awards

An EdTech psychology company to support parents and teachers, a software to save time and cost when building a website and a farm safety wearable device, were the big winners at the LIT New Frontiers Awards 2021.

A total of 14 new business leaders from the acclaimed New Frontiers programme showcased their start-up companies recently at a virtual ceremony hosted by Limerick Institute of Technology.

The LIT New Frontiers programme – funded by Enterprise Ireland, is the National Entrepreneur Development Programme with a support package worth €30,000. It is delivered by LIT at the Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre for early-stage high potential start-ups.

The programme’s primary purpose is to accelerate the development of sustainable new businesses that have strong employment, growth, international potential and contribute to job creation and economic activity in the region.

LIT New Frontiers 2021 Winners:

Start Up of the Year 2021

Lorraine Lynch (Galway) CEO & Founder of The Child Psychology Institute.

The Child Psychology Institute was set up in 2020 as a direct response to the need of overwhelmed parents and teachers who want to support children’s emotions and behaviours.

The CPI’s course Working With Children Who Have Experienced Trauma is a 10 hour online self-paced course that covers everything parents and professionals need to know about trauma.

This innovative EdTech company offers a premium software platform providing education, resources, a supportive community and practical strategies that members can access any time from the comfort of their home.

Business Innovation Award

Derek Nolan (Limerick) Founder of DogNotDuck. His company provides embedded annotations software for teams building websites, to leave feedback, chat & collaborate directly on the website they are working on, to save time & cost on web projects.

One to Watch

James Power (Limerick based & Waterford native) Founder of Agri Guardian. Agri Guardian is a wearable device to make farming safer.

It has two versions, one for child safety and one for adult safety. The children’s device warns parents when a child enters the farm, is in danger areas and close to machinery in operation. The adult version detects falls, slurry gas levels and provides a location to emergency services, if required.

Congratulating the New Frontier Graduates, President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane said: “The talent, innovation and sense of purpose that these entrepreneurs have shown is remarkable. Entrepreneurship is at the very heart of what defines this region, and we in LIT are very proud to support and nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs. We are committed to fostering creative and entrepreneurial activities, in all their forms, in collaboration with our stakeholders to help shape the future of our region.

The positivity and sheer quality of this year’s New Frontiers graduates is a testament to themselves and their families as well as to the teams in LIT and Enterprise Ireland support them. It is no surprise that the recent evaluation of the programme showed a 564% return on investment. That is almost 1,000 jobs attributed to this programme nationally, and something that I am sure we will all continue to strive to build on and improve even further.”

Vice President for Research Development and Innovation at LIT, Dr Liam Brown, described New Frontiers as a truly national programme with significant regional outreach and global export potential.

“Participants of the New Frontiers Programme are playing a significant role in the indigenous business community - driving Ireland’s economy forward. We know that completing the New Frontiers Programme is like wearing a badge of quality in the business world. There is a willingness for other businesses to meet and engage with you after successful completion of the programme," he said.

Dr Brown added: "The local and national environment and building a global brand is important to the success of entrepreneurship in the region and beyond. LIT plays a key role together with our partners and collaborators, to ensure that this is a thriving region and country for start-up success.”

Paula Carroll, Enterprise Ireland New Frontiers National Programme Manager said, “I would like to congratulate the 2021 LIT cohort of the New Frontiers Programme for all they have achieved in what has been a difficult year for many due to the impact of the pandemic. This was a particularly strong group, showcasing the entrepreneurial talent of the Mid West.

“I look forward to seeing all participants further develop their companies. Enterprise Ireland is proud to offer such a critically important programme like New Frontiers. It is the national entrepreneurial development programme and helps start-ups on their journey, with expertise and funding.”

For more details on the programme see HartnettCentre.ie.