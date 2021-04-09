Postcards from The Edge: Limerick college launches student exhibition

THE Painting Department at Limerick School of Art and Design have this week announced the launch of the 24th Annual Hunt Museum LSAD Painting project “Postcards from the Edge” which is to be held on April 19.

The artworks created by the second-year students are informed and inspired by the Hunt Museums collection through an engagement and enquiry into the contemporary subjects of Black Lives Matters, Gender, The Environment and Origins.

The Exhibition will be launched on April 18 and will take the form of a physical Exhibition and a virtual show.

This annual Exhibition provides the opportunity for Painting Students from LSAD to create artworks inspired from the Hunt Museums important collection which includes Picasso, Gauguin and Renoir. These paintings, drawings and photos will be transformed and printed as postcards for the public to enjoy and post.

In a year of lockdowns, it is hoped that the visual images created as part of the Postcard from the Edge project will provide a sense of optimism and hope for the future and enable the public the opportunity to enjoy and experience a collection of original visual artworks in the form of postcards.

Alan Keane, Lecturer of Fine Art Painting at LSAD said: "The student’s ability to embrace contemporary art practice is reflected in the variety of artworks created for their postcards including, painting, material forms, drawing, textual works, photography, sculpture etc.

“What makes this show a dynamic and successful one is the way in which these young Artist give a sense of contemporary life to the historical by virtue of their individual often idiosyncratic ways of making Art works under such important and relevant 21st century issues."