Witnesses sought following fatal road collision in Limerick

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N21 at Kilgobbin, Adare at approximately 3pm today.

The collision involved a car and a jeep occurred on the Limerick side of village.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to come forward.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the jeep, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed and the N21, which had been closed, has reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.