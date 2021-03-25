300 new traffic signs set for Limerick

ALMOST 300 new road signs are set to be erected across Limerick ‘s metropolitan district by the autumn.

The information, from John Sheahan in the roads division, came to light following a question from Labour councillor Elena Secas.

She had asked why the signs have not been rolled out yet under Covid-19 emergency measures and sought a survey spreadsheet of all the areas where the signs will be erected.

In response, she was told by Mr Sheehan that 300 signs had been acquired by the local authority, and these will be erected by the autumn.

Ordered in December 2020, the signs were received at the council’s Annacotty depot on January 29 last.

“Limerick City and County Council will agree locations for the placement of these signs in the next few weeks,” he confirmed.

Already, of this stock, signs have been erected at the Rosbrien Road, and Ballyclough. Further signs are expected to be put up this week at the Groody Road, Plassey Road and the Ballysimon Roundabout.