Good family fun and great prizes in store for Team Limerick Clean-up

TEAM Limerick Clean-Up has introduced a fun new challenge for families taking part in the event on April 2 with great prizes to won!

Due to Government Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s tidy-up is going ahead on Good Friday in a ‘different but doable’ way. Participants are asked to clean within their household boundaries only and are encouraged to treat TLC6 as a ‘spring clean’ – tidying attics, clearing out cupboards, washing windows, emptying the garage, weeding the garden and everything in between!

To take part in the challenge, families simply need to post their photos on social media using the hashtag #TLC6. Team Limerick Clean-Up will repost the most creative pictures - the more inventive the better - with prizes up for grabs for the most original. A list of clean-up ideas can also be downloaded from the TLC website.

Speaking about Good Friday’s event, chair of the steering committee, Paul Foley said, “Traditionally, Team Limerick Clean-Up has been a community and family event and unfortunately it cannot go ahead in its usual capacity this year. However, safety has always been the number one priority for TLC and this family challenge adds some more fun to the day and gives children an opportunity to be even more involved in both a creative and safe way.”

Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, Live95 and Limerick Post.

Visit: www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie