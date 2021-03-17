Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday March 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Betty (Elizabeth) DOOLAN (née Cagney) Rathfarnham, Dublin / Adare, Limerick



Doolan, Betty (née Cagney) - (Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Adare, Co. Limerick) on March 16th 2021, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff of St Camillus' Nursing Centre, Killucan, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Donal, devoted mother of Donal, Owen, Paul, Conor and Pádraig; mother-in-law of Rita, Aideen, Gail and Fiona, loving grandmother of James, Maria, Grace, Ronan and his wife Janet, Róisín, Ciara, Shane, Conor, Lorna and the late Tom, great-grandmother of Niall and beloved sister of the late Conor, Michael, Donal and Patricia, mourned by her cherished family, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolences section at the bottom of this page.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live from The Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham on Friday morning, 19th March, 2021 at 11.30am at the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/rathfarnham - Rest in Peace

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne Hourigan (née Hayes) Belfield Park, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Anne, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of Johnny. Sadly missed by other family members.

A private Cremation Service, will take place, in Shannon Crematorium, on Friday (March 19th) at 1pm. No flowers, please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May She Rest in Peace

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occured of Shane Kenny, Breska Beg, Ballybrown, Clarina. Suddenly, on the 14th March. Beloved loving son of John and Catherine. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brothers Des and Richard, sister in law Valerie and Gillian, cherished nephews and nieces Saoirse, Fionn, Croia and James, uncles, aunts, extended family, his large circle of friends and all in his beloved Ballybrown GAA club.

Removal from his home on Friday for funeral Mass at Saint Joseph's Ballybrown Church at 12 noon. Burial to follow after to Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown. Mass can be viewed live at www.pwbbparish.com.

In accordance with government guidelines, funeral Mass is restricted to 10 family members. Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings. The family thank you for your understanding at this sad time. Sympathy can be offered using the link below or posted to Downey Funeral Directors, Pallaskenry. May He Rest in Peace

Afterglow

I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one,

I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.

I'd like to leave an echo whisper softly down the waves.

Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.

I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun,

Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.

Downey Funeral Directors. Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick. (061) 393 111

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mag (Margaret) Samuel (née Daly) No.34, Millmount, Kilmallock, Limerick



The death has occurred of Mag (Margaret) Samuel (nee Daly), No. 1 Kemp Gardens, Thornford Rd., Lewisham, London and formerly No. 34 Millmount, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, March 7th 2021. Very peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by parents Jimmy and Maisie and very deeply regretted by her loving husband Sam, sons James and Darren, daughters Sabrina, Dolores and Natalie, brothers Jimmy, John and Denny (Tomkins), Mike, John and Noel (Daly), sisters Julia (Tomkins) and the late Bridget (Girlin) (Daly), her late brother-in-law Jimmy Quinn, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Jim, her grandchildren Rosie, Maisie, Kerri-Anne, Dolores(Baby Doll), Sonny, Zack and baby Jim, great-grandchildren CJ and Zaiyden, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to the current government best practice guidelines, Mag's funeral which will be confined to friends only (10 please), will arrive Saturday (20th March) for 2pm requiem Mass at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock with burial after in the local cemetery.

Mag's Funeral cortege will pass her former residence in Millmount after her funeral Mass en route to the cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live (link to follow). May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

---------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Yvonne CONDON (née O'Donnell) Larchwood Ave. Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin, Limerick Yvonne died peacefully, with dignity & courage, surrounded by her family, in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, dearest children Gary, Paul & Michelle, adored grandchildren Tom, Ben, Caelan & Mia, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Conan, sister Liz, brother Sean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family members, only will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Friday (Mar. 19th) at 1pm and will be streamed live. Mass can be viewed here. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Care Centre. Yvonne’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home at 12:45 pm on Friday. Please observe Social Distance | House Private Please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. Rest in Peace.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Billy KIRBY Loughanleagh, Mungret, Limerick. Billy died peacefully, at Adare & District Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Laura, dearest children Una, John, Aoife & Bill, his twelve adored grandchildren, daughters-in-law Clodagh & Lorraine, sons-in-law Nigel & Michael, sisters Marie & Ann, brother Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family members, only will take place in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret on Friday (Mar. 19th) at 11:30am. Funeral afterwards to Ballysimon Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. House Private Please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. Rest in Peace.

-----------------------------------------------------------------